Parker Hannifin to Spotlight Hydrogen Solutions at Hyvolution 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Parker Hannifin, a global pioneer in motion and control technologies, is preparing to take center stage at the Hyvolution 2024 Exhibition at Porte de Versailles in Paris. The renowned company will be demonstrating its extensive solutions designed specifically for the hydrogen value chain. Experts from the company will be available at Hall 4, Booth P34, on January 30 and February 1, to present innovative products aimed at maintaining optimal hydrogen quality and ensuring leak-free connections.

Half a Century in Hydrogen Applications

Proudly serving more than 1000 markets worldwide, Parker Hannifin has been deeply immersed in hydrogen applications for over 50 years. The company’s hydrogen-specific and compatible products play an essential role in addressing the intricate requirements of hydrogen generation, transportation, storage, distribution, and usage. These innovative solutions contribute significantly to the promotion and accessibility of clean, renewable energy.

A Showcase of Advanced Hydrogen Solutions

The exhibition will feature Parker’s recent advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology, including ion exchangers, cathode air filtration, and membrane technology. Specialists from the company will be on hand to provide comprehensive explanations and insights into these cutting-edge solutions.

Focus on Hydrogen Purification

David Bordier, a filtration application engineer at Parker, is scheduled to conduct an enlightening session on hydrogen purification solutions on January 30, from 10:30 to 10:50, in Forum 3. Bordier’s presentation will delve into the critical aspects of water purification in hydrogen production and fuel cell purity standards. As a Fortune 250 company with over a century’s worth of history, Parker Hannifin continues to foster engineering innovations for a brighter, more sustainable future.

0
Business Energy France
Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

