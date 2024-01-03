Parisian Hotels Gear Up to Combat Bed Bug Infestations Ahead of 2024 Olympics

The city of romance, Paris, is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. However, it’s not just the athletes who are in training. Parisian hotels are also in the midst of a battle, not against rival establishments, but against a common enemy – bed bugs. As reported by Le Parisien, hoteliers are hiring professional insect exterminators to thoroughly inspect rooms with the help of sniffer dogs.

Early Detection: The Key to Combat Infestations

Sébastien Pizzocaro, the syndicate president for bed bug detection by dogs, is emphasizing the importance of early detection. The inspections cost approximately €30 per room. If bed bugs are discovered during these inspections, a vapor treatment is immediately implemented to eradicate them.

A Rising Concern in France

Bed bug infestations have seen a noticeable increase in France in recent years. Between 2017 and 2022, around 11% of households were affected by these parasites. What makes the situation more challenging is that bed bugs have shown resistance to most commercial insecticides, making professional extermination services a necessity rather than an option.

Preventing Negative Publicity Ahead of the Olympics

With the Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024, France is anticipating a significant influx of tourists. The proactive steps taken by Parisian hotels to combat bed bug infestations are driven by the need to avoid negative publicity and ensure the comfort of their guests. Last year, France was in the spotlight due to heightened concern over bed bugs, with reports and photos of infestations emerging from various public spaces, including trains and cinemas.

In conclusion, as Paris prepares to welcome the world for the 2024 Summer Olympics, its hotels are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and bug-free stay for all guests, demonstrating a commitment to quality service that goes beyond the call of duty.