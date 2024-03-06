Oscar-Winning 'Midnight in Paris' Charms Cottonwood at Monday Movies on Main

The Sedona International Film Festival is set to enchant cinema enthusiasts with the Cottonwood premiere of 'Midnight in Paris' at Old Town Center for the Arts, showcasing the magical romantic comedy that captivated the Academy Awards.

Advertisment

Stellar Cast Meets Timeless Charm

Directed by Woody Allen, 'Midnight in Paris' is a testament to the allure of the past meeting the present. The film, starring Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, and Marion Cotillard, among others, paints a mesmerizing picture of a screenwriter's journey through time, finding himself amidst the cultural titans of the Jazz Age. This enchanting narrative not only earned the movie an Oscar for Best Screenplay but also nominations for three other Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

A Night of Cinematic Splendor

Advertisment

Set against the backdrop of Paris' iconic beauty, the movie unfolds the story of Gil Pender, played by Wilson, an aspiring novelist on vacation. His nightly strolls through the city lead him to an unexpected adventure, whisking him away to the 1920s, where he rubs shoulders with legendary artists and writers. This whimsical exploration of what might have been if one lived in a different era highlights the discontent with the present and the romanticization of the past.

Join the Magic

For those eager to immerse themselves in this captivating tale, the screening is scheduled for Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. General admission is priced at $12, with discounts available for Film Festival members and students. Attendees can look forward to enjoying not just the film but also a selection of concessions, including popcorn and candy, complemented by beer and wine for a complete movie-going experience. Tickets are available through the Sedona Film Festival's website or by calling 928-282-1177.

As 'Midnight in Paris' graces the screen in Cottonwood, it invites viewers to ponder the allure of a bygone era and the beauty of nostalgia. This screening promises not just a film but a journey, encouraging audiences to explore their own connections to the past while delightfully anchored in the charm of Paris and the magic of cinema.