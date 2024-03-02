Olivier Sarlat Elected President of Aqua-Valley, Pledges Innovation in Water Resource Management

In a significant development for water resource management, Olivier Sarlat has been appointed as the new president of the Aqua-Valley competitiveness cluster. This move comes at a critical time for the Occitanie and South regions, which are increasingly facing the challenges of extreme climatic events and water scarcity. Sarlat's election during the board meeting on March 1, 2024, positions him as a key figure in driving innovation and sustainability in the water sector.

Strategic Vision for Water Sustainability

Under Sarlat's leadership, Aqua-Valley aims to become a pivotal player in fostering innovative solutions to address the water resource challenges confronting communities, policymakers, and the business sector. The cluster's strategy is anchored in three core principles: recognizing water as a finite resource, transitioning from imposed sobriety to efficient usage to mitigate conflicts, and enhancing collaboration between private entities and academia to spearhead climate-resilient innovations. Sarlat, with his extensive background in water management and a strong commitment to sustainability, is set to guide Aqua-Valley in supporting regional "water transitions" towards more sustainable practices.

Empowering Regional and Global Water Innovation

With a career spanning 26 years in the water industry, Sarlat brings to Aqua-Valley a wealth of experience and a vision for making the cluster an international benchmark for water management solutions. The cluster, which unites a network of 250 members, including companies, research institutions, and associations, is dedicated to promoting economic growth and innovation within the water sector. Sarlat's election is expected to catalyze the development of innovative water management technologies and practices, not only in the Occitanie and South regions but also on a global scale. His leadership is anticipated to enhance Aqua-Valley's role in facilitating experimentation with innovative solutions across its extensive network.

Building a Sustainable Future for Water

Sarlat's presidency heralds a new era for Aqua-Valley, with a focus on addressing the pressing water challenges of today and tomorrow. By fostering collaboration across sectors and promoting innovation, Aqua-Valley is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable water management practices that can withstand the impacts of climate change. Sarlat's vision for the cluster, combined with his expertise and the collective drive of its members, sets the stage for transformative initiatives that will benefit communities, economies, and ecosystems alike. As the world grapples with increasing water scarcity and environmental pressures, the work of Aqua-Valley under Sarlat's guidance is more important than ever.