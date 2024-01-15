en English
Europe

Notre Dame Cathedral Celebrates Major Milestone in Restoration Journey

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Notre Dame Cathedral Celebrates Major Milestone in Restoration Journey

Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral has hit a significant milestone in its restoration journey, a beacon of hope for the millions worldwide who hold dear its cultural, historical, and religious significance. The disastrous fire of April 2019, which led to substantial damage to most of the structure, set in motion relentless restoration efforts aimed at returning the cathedral to its former grandeur.

Major Phase of Restoration Complete

The milestone celebrated marks the completion of a key phase of stabilization and conservation that now paves the way for the next steps in the reconstruction endeavour. The cathedral’s timber frame roofing, which was severely damaged by the fire, has been meticulously rebuilt, marking a significant step towards the complete restoration of this monument.

Aiming for the 2024 Summer Olympics

The restoration project is on track to be completed in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics, an event Paris is set to host. This would allow visitors and worshippers from around the globe to once again experience the grandeur of Notre Dame, a testament to its enduring appeal and importance.

Traditional Techniques Meet Modern Technology

Involving numerous experts and craftsmen, the restoration project uniquely marries traditional techniques with modern technology. This approach ensures the integrity and authenticity of the historic monument while effectively addressing the complex demands of such a large-scale restoration. To mark this significant progress, a large bouquet of flowers was lifted onto the newly restored roof, symbolizing renewed life, hope, and resilience.

Europe France
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

