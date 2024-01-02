en English
Business

Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency

In a move signaling transparency and adherence to regulatory standards, Nicox SA, a forerunner in the field of ophthalmology, has publicized its share capital and the total number of voting rights as of December 31, 2023. The France-based firm, registered under R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642, announced this information on January 2, 2024, casting light on its ownership structure, an integral element for shareholders and potential investors.

Nicox SA’s Share Capital and Voting Rights

Registered at DRAKKAR D, 2405 route des Dolines, 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis, Nicox SA declared its share capital to be 50,170,498 euros. The company’s revelation is in alignment with Article L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce and the Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’AMF. This move is not only a legal obligation for listed companies but also a crucial step towards demonstrating accountability.

Importance of Voting Rights Disclosure

Voting rights, a vital component of corporate governance, denote the power shareholders wield in influencing company decisions during general meetings. By making public the total number of voting rights, in accordance with Article 15 of the Law of May 2, 2007, Nicox SA has enabled its shareholders to understand their ability to impact the company’s course. The company also elucidated the concept of double voting rights for shareholders and the method employed to calculate the holding period.

Transparency in the Corporate World

Transparency in the corporate world is a fundamental requirement, more so for publicly traded companies. It ensures that shareholders, potential investors, and the general public remain informed about the company’s operations. By disclosing its share capital and voting rights, Nicox SA has not only met its legal obligations but also fortified its commitment to transparency, thus building trust among its stakeholders.

Business France
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

