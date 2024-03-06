Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Announce 'Wild God': A Harmonious Blend of Rock and Gospel

John Carpenter takes a noir turn on his upcoming 'Lost Themes' album, while Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds captivate with their latest single, 'Wild God' from their eagerly anticipated 18th album. Set for release on August 30, the album marks their first since 2019's 'Ghosteen', promising a mix of rock, gospel, and unique sounds for an unforgettable musical journey.

New Single, New Sounds

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' new single, 'Wild God', showcases a deity's freewheeling journey across the planet, blending rock, gospel, and unexpected harpsichord notes into a five-minute epic. Cave's lyrics, "I'm a wild god flying and wild god swimming, and I'm an old sick god dying and crying and singing," combined with a gospel choir's hopeful interlude, recall the sound of the band's 'Abattoir Blues' and Cave's 'Carnage' collaboration with Warren Ellis. Cave expressed his hope for the album to have a powerful impact on listeners, describing it as "complicated" yet "deeply and joyously infectious."

A Collaborative Effort

Beginning work on New Year's Day 2023, Cave co-produced the 10-track album with Ellis and David Fridmann, featuring contributions from Radiohead's Colin Greenwood and guitarist Luis Almau. Recorded in Provence, France, and London, the album benefits from the diverse talents of its contributors, promising a unique and compelling listening experience. Cave's enthusiasm for the project is palpable, with high praises for the album's ability to both lift and move its audience.

Anticipation and Expectations

As the release date for 'Wild God' approaches, anticipation builds among fans and critics alike. Cave's statement on the album's creation, emphasizing the lack of a master plan and the reflection of the artists' emotional states, hints at the deeply personal and exploratory nature of the work. With its blend of genres and the collaboration of noteworthy artists, 'Wild God' is poised to be a significant addition to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' discography.

The promise of 'Wild God' lies not just in its musical composition but in its ability to encapsulate the band's journey and emotional evolution. As listeners await the album's release, the single 'Wild God' serves as a compelling preview of what is to come, inviting audiences to experience the depth and breadth of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' musical exploration.