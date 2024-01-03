New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students

Indian students are increasingly diversifying their study abroad options, veering away from traditional destinations like the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. Countries like France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Malta, Dubai, and Singapore are becoming the go-to choices for many. These emerging study abroad destinations are gaining popularity due to streamlined visa processes, increased accessibility to information, and rising incomes among Indian students.

Why the Shift in Preference?

The shift in preference to these new destinations is primarily driven by affordability, student-friendly visa procedures, English-taught programs, strong institutional reputations, and accreditation. On top of these, the destinations offer support services like student housing and settling-in services, making it easier for the students to adapt to the new environment.

Growth and Goals

France aims to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, and Germany has seen a 107% increase in Indian students in the past four years. The spike is credited to their excellent education system and affordability. Spain has reported a 12% rise in international students in three years. Singapore’s Indian student population has grown significantly, while Dubai has seen an increase in Indian students at primary and secondary education levels.

What to Evaluate?

When choosing a study abroad destination, students should evaluate visa processes, affordability, language requirements, institutional reputations, and accreditation. Moreover, they should consider support services like student housing and cost-of-living expenses. Germany offers low-cost education and English-taught programs, while Spain provides a cultural experience and popular studies in tourism and architecture. France offers globally recognized degrees and a streamlined visa process. Malta is known for affordable living and English-language courses, and Dubai is favored for its cosmopolitan environment and diverse course options.

Emerging Fields of Study

Each destination has top universities offering specialized courses in various fields such as engineering, computer science, business administration, tourism, and information technology. This diversity in academic offerings is another factor that has contributed to the increased interest in these destinations among Indian students.