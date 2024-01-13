en English
France

New French Foreign Minister Chooses Kyiv for Inaugural Foreign Visit

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
New French Foreign Minister Chooses Kyiv for Inaugural Foreign Visit

France’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, has embarked on his first official foreign visit, choosing Kyiv as his destination. The visit is of singular importance as it symbolizes France’s commitment and solidarity with Ukraine, amid heightened tensions in the region. The French Minister’s itinerary is expected to cover bilateral relations, security issues and the ongoing conflict in the region.

France’s Solidarity with Ukraine

Sejourne is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit. The meeting aims to reaffirm France’s unwavering support for Ukraine in its two-year-old war with Russia. Sejourne, who succeeded Catherine Colonna following a government reshuffle, is also planning to visit Berlin and Warsaw in the upcoming days, further demonstrating France’s diplomatic outreach.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Known for his close ties with President Emmanuel Macron, Sejourne seeks to bolster relationships between France, Berlin, and Warsaw. Additionally, France is in the process of finalizing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. This accord, expected to be completed early this year, aims to strengthen Ukraine’s finances and defenses against Russia.

A Show of Support and Commitment

The choice of Kyiv as the first destination for Sejourne’s foreign visit underscores the significance France attaches to its relationship with Ukraine and its stance on the regional security situation. The visit comes shortly after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to Ukraine, where he announced a substantial aid package of $3.2 billion and inked a bilateral security deal with President Zelensky.

Sejourne’s visit to Kyiv, scheduled for January 13, is one of his first diplomatic initiatives following his recent appointment on January 11. This gesture is a clear demonstration of France’s continued support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, and a testament to the importance France places on its relationship with Ukraine.

France International Affairs Ukraine
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

