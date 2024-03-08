Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Finalize Divorce After 11 Years, Two Children

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, a couple celebrated for their contributions to film and dance, have officially ended their marriage of 11 years. The separation, finalized last month in France, marks the close of a chapter that began on the set of the critically acclaimed film Black Swan. Despite their representative's silence, the news has sent ripples through both the entertainment and the artistic communities.

From On-Set Meeting to Marriage

Portman, an Oscar-winning actor, and Millepied, a revered choreographer, met during the production of Black Swan in 2009. Their collaboration on the film, which saw Portman delivering an award-winning performance under Millepied's choreographic direction, quickly blossomed into a personal relationship. By 2012, the couple had tied the knot and subsequently welcomed two children, embodying a fairy-tale romance that captivated fans worldwide.

Rumors, Reality, and the Road to Divorce

Speculations about the couple's marital troubles surfaced in mid-2023, hinting at possible infidelity. Despite the swirling rumors, the duo maintained a largely private facade, focusing on their professional endeavors and family life. Portman's recent films and Millepied's directorial ventures continued to earn acclaim, even as their marriage silently unraveled behind the scenes. Their decision to finalize the divorce in France, away from the prying eyes of Hollywood, underscores their desire for discretion and respect for their shared history.