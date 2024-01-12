Nanobiotix to Provide Monthly Updates on Total Voting Rights and Shares

In an alignment with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code, Nanobiotix, a pioneering French biotechnology company, has proclaimed its decision to provide monthly updates on its total number of voting rights and shares. This move is set to take place if any variations from the previously disclosed information are detected. Nanobiotix, an entity noted for its innovative, physics-based therapeutic approaches, seeks to dramatically enhance treatment outcomes for patients worldwide.

Unveiling Nanobiotix’s Growth Trajectory

Founded in 2003 with headquarters in Paris, Nanobiotix has consistently forged its presence in the biotechnology industry. The company made its debut on the Euronext Paris stock exchange in 2012, and in December 2020, expanded its reach to the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City. Nanobiotix’s growth is also underscored by its establishment of a subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nanotechnology Platforms and Patents

The company owns over 20 umbrella patents spread across three nanotechnology platforms. These platforms address a spectrum of needs – oncology, bioavailability and biodistribution, and central nervous system disorders. The patents underscore Nanobiotix’s commitment to delivering ground-breaking therapeutic solutions.

Upcoming Monthly Publications

Nanobiotix’s initiative to publish monthly updates on its total number of voting rights and shares is a significant move. The decision comes in line with the regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). The total number of voting rights as of December 31, 2023, stands at 48,849,317, and the total number of exercisable voting rights is 48,827,199. This approach signifies Nanobiotix’s commitment to transparency and accountability to its shareholders.