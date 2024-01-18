MyTraffic Acquires Geoblink: A Game-Changing Move for European Retail Intelligence

MyTraffic, a French company renowned for its expertise in traffic analysis for retail outlets, has announced the acquisition of Geoblink, a Spanish company known for its proficiency in location analysis. This significant acquisition is aimed at positioning MyTraffic as a European leader in geospatial intelligence, a move that will potentially transform the landscape of retail data analysis across the continent.

MyTraffic and Geoblink: A Powerful Synergy

Founded in 2017 by Gautier Machelon and Hakim Saadaoui, MyTraffic has made a name for itself by providing location intelligence and traffic analytics solutions to over 500 retail and brand customers, including top-tier names like Kiabi, Hugo Boss, Sephora, Leclerc, Carrefour, and McDonald's. The company also collaborates with developers and managers of retail spaces, providing insights that enhance their decision-making capabilities.

On the other hand, Geoblink, established in 2015 in Madrid by Jaime Laulh, has carved out its own niche in geospatial intelligence. The company's client base includes European heavyweights such as Danone, Ikea, Pepsico, and KFC, testifying to its reliable and innovative solutions.

The unification of these two companies signifies a robust blend of MyTraffic's traffic analysis platform and Geoblink's advanced geospatial technology, creating a comprehensive solution set that surpasses traditional offerings in the market.

Strong Investment Backing and Future Plans

The growth trajectory of MyTraffic has been supported by robust investment backing. The company had previously raised a whopping €30 million in a funding round in November 2022 led by Axa Venture Partners, following a prior €10 million round. This financial support has allowed MyTraffic to take significant strides towards its goal of becoming an undisputed leader in the realm of retail intelligence.

With the acquisition of Geoblink, MyTraffic's CEO Hakim Saadaoui views this as a major turning point for the company. It not only establishes MyTraffic as a leader in France and Europe but also places the company at the forefront of innovation in the sector. The integration of Geoblink's solutions into MyTraffic's platform will undoubtedly enhance the company's value proposition and unlock new opportunities for growth.