Museum’s Visitor Numbers Show Significant Recovery, Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, global institutions and tourist destinations are making a steady recovery. A case in point is the unnamed museum that has witnessed a significant resurgence in visitor numbers in the past year. The attendance figures soared to 8.9 million, a noticeable rise from the 7.8 million visitors recorded in the previous year, 2022. This growth is inching closer to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 when the museum saw 9.6 million visitors. However, it falls short of the 10.2 million visitors that graced the museum in 2018.

Implementing Capacity Control

To ensure a better visiting experience for all, the museum management has enforced a maximum daily capacity limit of 30 thousand people. This policy is set to continue during the forthcoming Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

Visitor Demographics

Regarding the demographics of the museum’s visitors, one-third were from France. The next highest contributing country was the United States, which accounted for 13% of foreign visitors. Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain followed with 7%, 5%, and 4% respectively. However, there was a marked decrease in visitors from Asian countries including Japan, Korea, and China, who made up only 2.5% of the total visitors. This is a stark decrease from 2018 when Chinese visitors alone comprised 8% of the museum’s attendance.

Challenges to Recovery

This reduction in visitors from Asian countries is attributed to the slow resumption of air connections with China and difficulties related to visa issuance. Despite these challenges, the museum has succeeded in attracting a significant number of visitors, indicating a hopeful future for global tourism.