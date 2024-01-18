Montpellier’s EV Users Battle Scarcity of Charging Stations, Await 600 New Points

In Montpellier, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is met with a growing concern – the scarcity of charging stations. Currently, the city hosts only 66 terminals and 128 charging points, leaving EV users in a lurch. However, a glimmer of hope is seen in the promise of Julie Fr�che, who has pledged the addition of 600 new charging points by 2025.

Adapting to EV Challenges

Montpellier’s EV users are adapting to the circumstances, with mixed results. Matteo, an EV owner since April 2023, found it challenging to charge his vehicle until he moved to a ground-floor apartment, facilitating home charging. C�dric, another EV owner, was not as fortunate and now faces the prospect of installing a charging system at his expense.

Disappointment and Self-Reliance

Despite expansion plans, many users express dissatisfaction with the current infrastructure. Marc, an EV owner, has lost faith in the public authorities and plans to install his own charging station at home. This growing sense of self-reliance amongst EV owners highlights the city’s need for a robust EV charging infrastructure.

E-Totem’s Role and the Future of Charging

The Metropolis has selected E-Totem to deploy 600 new charging stations. The contract includes revenue sharing, with an economic model projecting �7 million in annual turnover. Charging fees for up to 22 kW will be �5 for metropolitan users and �11.25 for non-metropolitan vehicles.

To cater to the growing popularity of electric bikes, there are plans to include 100 charging points specifically for them. The first new terminal is expected to be installed in the summer, with full deployment by July 2025.

E-Totem’s concept of ‘smart charging’ will allow users to choose their charging power level, with free charging at 3 to 7 kW for metropolitan inhabitants. This innovative approach might be the game-changer that Montpellier’s electric vehicle owners have been waiting for.