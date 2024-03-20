Michelin Director Gwendal Poullennec: Steering Global Gastronomy into New Era

As director of the Michelin Guide for the past five years, Gwendal Poullennec has transformed global gastronomy, making significant strides in expanding the guide's reach and embracing digital innovation. With a commitment to 'On the move', Poullennec, at 44, has not only covered 14,000km (8,700 miles) on his bike but has also taken the Michelin Guide into new territories, including the launch of the Tokyo edition and the acquisition of Le Fooding. His leadership marks a new era for the Michelin Guide, emphasizing talent over reputation in the culinary world.

From Burgundy to Tokyo: A Gastronomic Journey

Poullennec's journey with Michelin began in the company's tyre factory, but his appetite for gastronomy soon led him to the guide's team, where he faced the gargantuan task of launching the Tokyo edition in 2006. This venture into Japan's protective culinary scene was a success, with the guide selling half a million copies, surpassing even Harry Potter in sales. This milestone was just the beginning of Poullennec's mission to globalize the Michelin Guide, which now boasts 45 editions across several continents.

Digital Transformation and New Ventures

Under Poullennec's leadership, the Michelin Guide has embraced a digital-first strategy, a move that was both inevitable and visionary. The acquisition of Le Fooding and the launch of hotel reviews signify the guide's expansion beyond traditional gastronomy into a broader lifestyle arena. With the guide's online presence growing, Poullennec's efforts reflect a modern approach to culinary excellence, where the best establishments are awarded keys instead of stars.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite his achievements, Poullennec's tenure has not been without its challenges. High-profile disputes, such as the legal battle with star chef Marc Veyrat over a lost star and a misunderstood ingredient, highlight the difficult but necessary decisions required to maintain the guide's integrity. Poullennec insists that Michelin's recommendations are based on talent, not reputation or influence, underscoring his commitment to fairness and culinary excellence.

Gwendal Poullennec's tenure as director of the Michelin Guide has reshaped the landscape of global gastronomy, introducing new destinations and digital innovations while facing the inevitable controversies head-on. His leadership reflects a dedication to culinary talent and a vision for the future of dining worldwide, setting the stage for the next chapter in the Michelin Guide's storied history.