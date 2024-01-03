Macron Warns Israel Against Forced Displacement of Gaza Residents

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has expressed serious concerns to Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz about the potential forced displacement of residents in Gaza. In a telephone conversation, Macron emphasized that such actions would be unacceptable and would contradict the two-state solution, which he believes is the most viable path to peace and security in the region. He also cautioned against any actions that might escalate the conflict, with Lebanon being specifically mentioned as a potential flashpoint.

Macron’s Message to Israel

Macron’s warning to Israel comes on the heels of recent statements by far-right Israeli ministers who have been calling for Palestinians to be resettled outside of Gaza. These comments have been labeled as ‘inflammatory and irresponsible’ by the Biden administration. Macron echoed these sentiments, stating that such a displacement would directly contradict the two-state solution. He also expressed concern over the risk of the conflict spreading and assured that France would continue to communicate these messages to all actors involved directly or indirectly in the region.

Concerns over Escalation in Lebanon

Macron’s conversation with Gantz also touched upon the escalating violence in Lebanon. This follows a recent strike in Beirut, attributed to Israel, that killed Hamas’s deputy leader, Saleh Al Aruri. This incident has triggered fears of the war in Gaza escalating into a broader regional conflict. In light of this, Macron has called for a ‘lasting ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas. He also expressed deep concern about the rising civilian death toll and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The war in Gaza, triggered by a Hamas attack on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties and a relentless bombardment and ground offensive by Israel. The conflict has led to a widespread humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with millions of people displaced and living in crowded shelters and tents during the winter rains. The World Health Organization has also warned of the risk of famine and disease in Gaza, with only a minimal amount of aid being allowed to enter.

As the situation continues to unravel, Macron’s call for restraint and a lasting ceasefire is more relevant than ever. With fears of a wider conflict growing, and the humanitarian crisis intensifying, the international community must heed Macron’s warning and work towards a peaceful resolution.