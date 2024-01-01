Macron Ushers in 2024 with Optimism and Resilience in New Year’s Eve Address

In his annual New Year’s Eve address, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted the arrival of 2024 with a spirit of optimism and resilience, ushering in what he described as a year of pride and hope for France. The televised address, delivered from the Élysée Palace in Paris, was not just a celebration of the New Year but a call for unity and resolve in the face of challenges both domestic and international.

A Year of Landmark Events

Macron spotlighted the upcoming Paris Olympic Games and the much-anticipated reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral as defining events of the year. Both are seen as symbols of French resilience and pride. The Olympics, a global event that showcases athletic excellence, and the reopening of Notre-Dame, a national symbol of French cultural heritage rising from the ashes after a devastating fire, are expected to ignite a renewed spirit of optimism and unity in the nation.

Security Amid Celebrations

The President’s speech came amid heightened security measures across France. In response to what the government described as a ‘very high’ terrorist threat, approximately 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers were deployed across the country. Macron emphasized that the nation is rearming itself in security matters, a necessary step to ensure public safety and social cohesion.

Addressing Challenges, Past and Future

Macron did not shy away from addressing the difficulties of the past year. 2023 was marked by widespread protests in France, including those against the government’s pension reform and the reaction to a police killing of a teenager at a traffic stop near Paris. Controversial legislation, such as the adoption of an immigration bill supported by the far right, also sparked civil unrest. Macron noted the impact of international conflicts, mentioning wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Gaza, and specifically referenced the loss of 41 French citizens in the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

Yet, despite the challenges, Macron’s message was one of hope, resilience, and pride. He pledged to enhance public education and foster social cohesion, and reassured listeners that the hostages taken during the attacks have not been forgotten. As France and the world welcome 2024, Macron’s New Year’s address sets the tone for a year of determination, recovery, and French pride.