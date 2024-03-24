French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday stepped up his rhetoric towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating his "firm opposition" to an Israeli attack on Rafah, and warning that "the forced transfer of residents constitutes a war crime".

During a telephone call with Netanyahu, Macron reiterated his call for an "immediate and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza" and "strongly condemned recent Israeli announcements on settlements".

He also informed the Israeli Prime Minister of his intention to submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate and sustainable ceasefire".

Moscow and Beijing vetoed a similar draft resolution put forward by Washington on Friday, and Moscow in particular condemned the "usual hypocritical play".

Five and a half months of devastating war have led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

International Responses and Humanitarian Crisis

The French President stressed the need for Israel to open "without delay and without conditions all existing land crossings with the Gaza Strip".

Emmanuel Macron also spoke by phone on Sunday with Jordan's King Abdullah II, where the two leaders discussed "the toll of unexplained victims and the humanitarian situation in Gaza," according to the Elysee.

They agreed on the need to reach an "immediate and sustainable" ceasefire, and "stressed that exposing civilians to the risk of starvation is unjustified".

The Toll of War and the Quest for Peace

They also considered that the two-state solution is "the only solution capable of responding to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians for peace and security", which "includes the establishment of a Palestinian state that includes Gaza".

The war broke out on the seventh of October after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israeli territory, which killed at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP census based on official Israeli data.

About 250 people were kidnapped, 130 of whom are still hostages in Gaza, and 33 of them are believed to have died, according to the same source.

In response to the attack, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas. Its army launched an offensive that killed 32,226 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the latest toll released by the movement's health ministry.

Looking Forward: Implications and Potential Outcomes

This chapter in the Israel-Palestine conflict has not only deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but also intensified international scrutiny and diplomatic tensions. Macron's call for a ceasefire and his proposed UN resolution reflect a growing concern over the escalating violence and its broader implications for Middle East peace and security. The outcome of these diplomatic efforts, amid the vetoes and political maneuvering, may set a precedent for how the international community addresses similar conflicts in the future.