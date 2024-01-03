en English
France

Ma Prime Adapt’: France’s New Initiative to Make Homes Safer for the Elderly and Disabled

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
As the calendar flipped to 2024, France unveiled a new governmental aid program, Ma Prime Adapt’, aimed at helping elderly individuals adapt their homes to their evolving needs. This initiative comes at a critical time, with data showing 450,000 people over 65 experience falls in their homes each year in France. The unsettling statistic that 80% of these accidents are due to unsuitable living conditions highlights the urgency of this new program.

Targeting the Vulnerable

The program specifically targets individuals over 70, those with disabilities, and those meeting specific income criteria. It broadens its reach to both tenants and owners who earn less than 25,000 euros annually for a single person, or less than 32,000 euros for a couple. Furthermore, individuals aged between 60 to 69 experiencing loss of independence, and disabled individuals with a disability rate above 50%, irrespective of age, are also eligible for the aid.

A Helping Hand

Ma Prime Adapt’ isn’t just a drop in the ocean; it has the potency to make a significant difference. The aid can subsidize between 50-70% of the home modification costs, with the aid potentially reaching up to an impressive 22,000 euros. This means that significant adaptations, such as the installation of electric stair lifts, walk-in showers, raised toilets, and roller shutters, are within reach for those who need them the most.

Accessibility of Ma Prime Adapt’

France has made applying for this funding as straightforward as possible. Applications can be submitted online via the MaPrimeAdapt’ website or through local Anah delegations. This accessibility underscores the French government’s commitment to ensuring that those who need help most can easily avail themselves of it.

As we step into 2024, Ma Prime Adapt’ is not just a governmental program, it’s a beacon of hope for France’s elderly and disabled citizens. By tackling the issue of unsuitable living conditions head-on, it carries the potential to prevent thousands of accidents and improve the quality of life for countless individuals.

France
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

