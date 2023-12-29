LVMH Breaks Record as it Becomes the First European Company Surpasses $500B Market Value

In the luxury industry, the name LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, rings with a distinct prestige. In 2023, the company achieved a groundbreaking feat, becoming the first European firm ever to hit a market valuation of over 500 billion dollars.

The heart of this success lies in a portfolio of 75 distinguished brands spanning six sectors, which contributed to a significant revenue increase of 23% from the previous year, amassing a total of 79.2 billion euros (approximately 86.3 billion dollars).

Global Expansion and Resilience

LVMH’s global footprint has seen a dramatic enlargement, now boasting a presence in 81 countries and employing more than 196,000 people.

The company’s stock value reached its pinnacle in April, with shares at over 199 dollars each. The secret to LVMH’s success is often attributed to its ‘recession-proof’ nature, with products known to appreciate in value over time, demonstrating remarkable resilience during economic downturns.