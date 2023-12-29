en English
Business

LVMH Breaks Record as it Becomes the First European Company Surpasses $500B Market Value

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:28 am EST
In the luxury industry, the name LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, rings with a distinct prestige. In 2023, the company achieved a groundbreaking feat, becoming the first European firm ever to hit a market valuation of over 500 billion dollars.

The heart of this success lies in a portfolio of 75 distinguished brands spanning six sectors, which contributed to a significant revenue increase of 23% from the previous year, amassing a total of 79.2 billion euros (approximately 86.3 billion dollars).

Global Expansion and Resilience

LVMH’s global footprint has seen a dramatic enlargement, now boasting a presence in 81 countries and employing more than 196,000 people.

The company’s stock value reached its pinnacle in April, with shares at over 199 dollars each. The secret to LVMH’s success is often attributed to its ‘recession-proof’ nature, with products known to appreciate in value over time, demonstrating remarkable resilience during economic downturns.

Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

