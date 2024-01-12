en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LVMH: The 500 Billion Euro Luxury Conglomerate

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
LVMH: The 500 Billion Euro Luxury Conglomerate

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a household name in luxury, has evolved into a behemoth conglomerate with a market valuation exceeding 500 billion euros. This Paris-based corporation, renowned for its portfolio of 75 prestigious brands, has become the first European company to cross the 500 billion euro market cap. The luxury giant spans six sectors, marking its presence in 81 countries, and employing over 196,000 individuals.

Record-Breaking Growth

In the past two decades, LVMH’s store count has amplified fivefold, contributing to a revenue surge to 79.2 billion euros (approximately 86.3 billion dollars) last year. This marks a 23% increase from 2021, catapulting LVMH’s stock to reach a record high.

Arnault’s Strategic Acquisitions

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH and the world’s wealthiest person as per Forbes, is recognized for his strategic emphasis on acquiring brands with enduring success potential. This strategy was exemplified with the acquisition of Tiffany & Co. for 15.8 billion euros in 2021. LVMH’s approach involves a long-term game, prioritizing brand integrity, perception, and relevance over time.

Autonomy and Collaboration

Each brand under LVMH is led by its own executive team, maintaining creative autonomy. This fosters accountability and allows for a tailored response to current trends and cultural shifts. LVMH frequently collaborates with celebrities, fashion icons, and influencers, ensuring its appeal to a younger, luxury-oriented demographic. Following the Covid pandemic, LVMH has also been expanding its brick-and-mortar stores, complementing the significant growth seen in its e-commerce and digital channels.

By ensuring its brands remain relevant and desirable, LVMH has built a resilient empire that flourishes in the luxury market, even amidst economic fluctuations. Its strategic initiatives and commitment to upskilling and continuous learning for its employees, diversity, and inclusivity in hiring, and fostering a culture of ongoing development and adaptability have all contributed to this success. LVMH stands as a testament to the power of strategic acquisitions, visionary leadership, and a steadfast commitment to luxury.

0
Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Controversy Surrounding Business Insider's Article on Neri Oxman Stirs Debate on Journalistic Integrity
Architect and designer Neri Oxman found herself in the center of a media storm following allegations of plagiarism in her 2010 doctoral thesis. An article published by Business Insider accused Oxman of failing to correctly cite several academic sources, a claim that has triggered a broader discussion on journalistic integrity and the media’s role in
Controversy Surrounding Business Insider's Article on Neri Oxman Stirs Debate on Journalistic Integrity
Global Shipping Paralyzed: Wharf Dispute Leads to Delays
7 mins ago
Global Shipping Paralyzed: Wharf Dispute Leads to Delays
Jefferies Maintains 'Hold' Rating on TCS, Forecasts Revenue and EPS Growth
9 mins ago
Jefferies Maintains 'Hold' Rating on TCS, Forecasts Revenue and EPS Growth
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
2 mins ago
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
Moneycontrol to Illuminate AI's Disruptive Power at 54th Davos Event
2 mins ago
Moneycontrol to Illuminate AI's Disruptive Power at 54th Davos Event
Lexdale International Mulls Major Share Sale in Nykaa
4 mins ago
Lexdale International Mulls Major Share Sale in Nykaa
Latest Headlines
World News
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
2 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
2 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
3 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
3 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
4 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
5 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
8 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
10 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app