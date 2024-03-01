Louvre Triumphs: Secures Chardin's Masterpiece with Record Public Support, Outbids Kimbell

In a landmark victory for French cultural heritage, the Louvre Museum has successfully acquired Jean Siméon Chardin's 'Basket of Wild Strawberries', preventing its departure to the Kimbell Art Museum in Texas. This acquisition was made possible through a record-setting public fundraising campaign, illustrating the power of collective action in preserving national treasures.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Public Campaign

The campaign to keep 'Basket of Wild Strawberries' in France was launched in November, following the government's designation of the painting as a national treasure. This move was a response to the painting's sale to an anonymous buyer, later revealed as the Kimbell Art Museum, for €24.4 million. The Louvre, with the aid of significant contributions from LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton and nearly 10,000 individual donors, raised the necessary funds in just a few months, showcasing an overwhelming public support for the cause.

National and International Support

Advertisment

The fundraising effort was highlighted by a €15 million pledge from LVMH, followed by substantial donations from the Society of Friends of the Louvre and the museum itself. The campaign's success was further bolstered by the contributions of nearly 10,000 individuals, raising over €1.6 million, a testament to the painting's cultural significance and the public's willingness to preserve France's artistic heritage. The museum's president, Laurence des Cars, noted the unprecedented number of first-time donors, reflecting a wide-reaching appreciation for Chardin's work and the importance of keeping it accessible to the public.

Exhibition and Gratitude

'Basket of Wild Strawberries' will be displayed at the Louvre's Lens outpost before traveling to Paris and other French museums, allowing a broad audience to experience Chardin's masterpiece firsthand. The Louvre has expressed its gratitude to the donors through quotes from an online guest book, highlighting the cultural value of the painting and the collective effort to secure its acquisition. This campaign marks the 14th 'All Patrons!' call since 2010, demonstrating the effectiveness of public fundraising in the preservation of art and culture.

This triumph not only celebrates the return of a significant piece of French art to its homeland but also underscores the power of community and the vital role of public participation in the arts. The successful acquisition of Chardin's 'Basket of Wild Strawberries' by the Louvre sets a precedent for future cultural preservation efforts, illustrating that when a community comes together, it can achieve remarkable feats in the protection and celebration of its heritage.