Les Airelles Courchevel: A Historic Hotel Offering Unmatched Luxury and Culinary Delights

In the heart of the French Alps nestles Les Airelles, a luxury hotel in Courchevel that has been captivating guests from around the world since 1900 with its Austro-Hungarian palace-style architecture and extraordinary service. Founded by Raymonde Fenestraz, its majestic charm is further accentuated by a host of amenities and its location - at the doorstep of the world's largest ski area boasting over 400 miles of runs.

Les Airelles: A Synonym for Unmatched Luxury

Les Airelles Courchevel is famed for its attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to providing a unique French Alpine experience. With its several restaurants, a La Mer spa, a kids' club, a Bernard Orcel boot room, and a Jacquemus ice rink, the hotel has something to offer to every guest. And if this wasn't enough, the hotel recently added three new chalets, the highlight being a 5,000 square foot apartment replete with a terrace and hot tub, ensuring that every stay is cocooned in luxury.

A Culinary Delight: Cédric Grolet's Pastry Masterpieces

Adding to its allure, Les Airelles has now teamed up with French pastry maestro Cédric Grolet, known for his freshly baked croissants and pastries that command a two-hour wait in Paris. Grolet's dedication to quality is such that he removed his croissants from the click-and-collect menu to ensure their freshness. His collaboration with Les Airelles is a testament to their shared commitment to excellence. For the hotel, Grolet has crafted unique desserts like a black forest affair shaped like a pinecone, and a multi-tiered afternoon tea, promising to take the guests on a gastronomic journey like no other.

An Epicurean Journey with Chef Adrien Trouilloud

Les Airelles also features high-end dining options helmed by chef Adrien Trouilloud. Every dish prepared is a reflection of Trouilloud's expertise and the hotel's commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience. The luxurious accommodations, complemented by the exquisite culinary offerings, culminate in a sumptuous Alpine sojourn that is Les Airelles Courchevel.