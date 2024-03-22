Laurent de Brunhoff: Babar's Legacy Continues as Creator Passes at 98

Laurent de Brunhoff, the French artist who diligently preserved and expanded his father's legacy, the beloved elephant Babar, for nearly seven decades, passed away on Friday at his residence in Key West, Florida, at the age of 98. His life was dedicated to the continuation of the Babar series, a story initially conceived by his mother to soothe him and his brother to sleep and later brought to life by his father, Jean de Brunhoff. Laurent's stewardship saw Babar's adventures grow in scope and imagination, touching the hearts of children and adults alike across the globe.

Preserving a Family Legacy

After the untimely death of Jean de Brunhoff in 1937, Laurent, then only a young man, made the monumental decision to carry on the Babar series. His commitment ensured that Babar, the elegantly attired elephant who leaves the jungle for Paris, continued to embark on new adventures, such as visiting a haunted castle and venturing into outer space. Laurent's work expanded Babar's universe while keeping the core themes of love, family, and curiosity intact. Through his art and storytelling, Laurent not only preserved his father's creation but also introduced Babar to new generations, significantly in the United States, where the series enjoyed tremendous popularity.

Impact on Children's Literature

The Babar series, under Laurent's care, became a seminal part of children's literature, selling millions of copies worldwide. Laurent's dedication to his father's vision saw him produce over 20 Babar titles, ensuring the character's place in the pantheon of beloved children's icons. His approach to storytelling, characterized by whimsical illustrations and narratives that tackled both lighthearted and profound themes, resonated with readers and critics. Laurent's contributions to children's literature were not merely about continuing a popular series but enriching the literary landscape with tales that spoke to universal values.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Laurent de Brunhoff's passing marks the end of an era for the Babar series, yet his impact on children's literature and the lives of countless readers will endure. By taking up the mantle from his father, Laurent did more than preserve a family legacy; he expanded it, bringing joy and learning to children and adults around the world. His work with Babar has been recognized and celebrated in cultural institutions, including donations of original Babar artwork to prestigious museums. As the world remembers Laurent, it is not just the creator of countless Babar books that will be celebrated but a visionary who understood the power of storytelling to inspire and educate.

Laurent de Brunhoff's journey with Babar was not just about continuing his father's legacy but about creating his own path in the world of children's literature. His ability to blend whimsy with wisdom, to make the mundane magical, and to teach without preaching has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those who grew up with Babar. As we reflect on his contributions, it becomes clear that through Babar, Laurent de Brunhoff achieved something remarkable: he made the world a little kinder, a little more curious, and a lot more colorful.