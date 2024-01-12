en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

La Grande-Motte Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Grand Ceremony

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
La Grande-Motte Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Grand Ceremony

The city of La Grande-Motte marked the beginning of its 50th-anniversary year with a ceremonial event that attracted over a thousand residents. The celebration was held at Pasino, a local casino, and saw Mayor Stéphan Rossignol reflect on the city’s half-century of development and its vision for the future.

La Grande-Motte’s Golden Milestone

Mayor Rossignol’s opening address began at 7:45 p.m., following his personal greeting to each guest. His speech delved into the city’s history, its progress, and the forthcoming events planned for the anniversary year. The audience’s applause punctuated the mayor’s address, indicative of their support for the city’s ongoing journey of innovation and attraction.

A Nod to Architectural Legacy

The event also celebrated the 100th birthday of the late French architect Jean Balladur. Balladur’s vision and architectural prowess played a crucial role in shaping La Grande-Motte. His distinctive pyramid-inspired design language has come to define the city’s skyline, making it a unique and recognizable landmark on the French Riviera.

‘Terre de Jeux’ and Olympic Preparation

In addition to its anniversary, La Grande-Motte is set to embrace its designation as a ‘Terre de Jeux’. It will host Olympic color games from July 26 to August 11, reinforcing its reputation as a city of sport. This status, coupled with its recognition as an Olympic Games preparation center, underscores the city’s commitment to fostering athletic talent and promoting a culture of physical fitness.

A Night to Remember

The evening was further enlivened by special appearances by actors from the popular French series ‘Un si grand soleil’ and a performance by singer Camron Lamart. The rhythm of the La Grande-Motte Big Band provided a musical backdrop for these performances, adding to the festive atmosphere and making the city’s 50th-anniversary kickoff a memorable night for all attendees.

0
France History Travel & Tourism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
12 seconds ago
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, the French basketball unit, popularly known as the Gazelles, clinched a nail-biting victory against their Italian adversaries in Sassari, Italy. The showdown concluded with a final score of 66-69, putting the Gazelles in a solid position for qualifying for the Eurocup quarter-finals. Strong Start and Resilient Performance
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Etienne Busson Steps Up as Head of Life & Health, EMEA at Gallagher Re
55 mins ago
Etienne Busson Steps Up as Head of Life & Health, EMEA at Gallagher Re
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré: The Affordable Skincare Staple Endorsed by Celebrities
57 mins ago
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré: The Affordable Skincare Staple Endorsed by Celebrities
John Malkovich and Robert Rodriguez's Century-Long Anticipation: '100 Years'
1 min ago
John Malkovich and Robert Rodriguez's Century-Long Anticipation: '100 Years'
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins ago
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's Tragic Death
19 mins ago
Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's Tragic Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
13 seconds
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
20 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
1 min
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
1 min
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
1 min
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
1 min
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
2 mins
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app