en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

La Clusaz: An Alpine Skiing Paradise with Easy Access from Birmingham

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
La Clusaz: An Alpine Skiing Paradise with Easy Access from Birmingham

Nestled in the heart of the French Alps, La Clusaz is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for skiers of all calibers. With a stunning array of 85 ski runs, 47 lifts, and a snow park spread over five massifs, this picturesque resort caters to beginners, families, and adrenaline junkies alike.

Unrivaled Skiing Experience

La Clusaz offers a diverse range of slopes suitable for all skill levels, with altitudes ranging from 1,100m to 2,600m. Expert skiers can test their mettle on a challenging vertical drop of over 1,500m. The resort’s meticulously maintained ski runs, backed by state-of-the-art lift systems, promise a seamless and exhilarating skiing experience.

More Than Just Skiing

But the allure of La Clusaz extends beyond its ski slopes. The village, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Aravis mountains, is a treasure trove of après-ski activities. With over 60 restaurants and bars, a nightclub, a cinema, and over 100 shops selling local products and ski equipment, visitors are spoilt for choice. Outdoor enthusiasts can also indulge in snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and sledding, or enjoy a leisurely skate at the outdoor ice rink.

Easy Accessibility

La Clusaz’s strategic location, coupled with efficient transport services, makes it an easily accessible ski destination. Birmingham-based travelers can reach the resort in about three hours, courtesy of direct flights from Birmingham to Geneva and free village shuttles. Even better, return flights from Birmingham start at under £30, making La Clusaz an affordable option for a quick ski getaway.

Whether you’re booking through platforms like Booking.com and Skyscanner.net, or directly with the resort, La Clusaz is ready to welcome you with open arms to the unforgettable winter wonderland of the French Alps.

0
France Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
46 mins ago
France's New Era: Council of Ministers Announces Key Financial and Administrative Appointments
In a strategic move that signals changes in France’s fiscal and administrative leadership, the French Council of Ministers has announced several key appointments and one significant termination. Among them, Bertrand Dumont, a seasoned state administrator, has been nominated as the new Director General of the Treasury, a role pivotal in shaping the country’s financial landscape.
France's New Era: Council of Ministers Announces Key Financial and Administrative Appointments
CES Exhibits Pioneer Tech Solutions for Climate Change and Water Scarcity
3 hours ago
CES Exhibits Pioneer Tech Solutions for Climate Change and Water Scarcity
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France: A Game Changer for Global Energy
4 hours ago
Natural Hydrogen Discovery in France: A Game Changer for Global Energy
Samuel Sandler: A Beacon of Resilience and Remembrance Passes Away
48 mins ago
Samuel Sandler: A Beacon of Resilience and Remembrance Passes Away
Notable Left-Wing Politician Jean-Luc Laurent Passes Away; Legacy Celebrated
48 mins ago
Notable Left-Wing Politician Jean-Luc Laurent Passes Away; Legacy Celebrated
Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination
59 mins ago
Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
4 seconds
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
37 seconds
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
2 mins
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
2 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
3 mins
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
3 mins
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
3 mins
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app