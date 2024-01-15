K-Way’s Colorful Resurgence: A Blend of Fashion, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships

In a colorful resurgence of the French brand K-Way, a once-popular name from the 1960s, the brand has made a striking comeback, marking its presence in fashion hubs like Paris and Milan. The revival of the brand was highlighted in its latest runway collection, presented at its headquarters in BasicVillage, a place that also hosts a restaurant and a craft beer brewery. The collection was defined by its emphasis on geometry, bold primary colors, and K-Way’s iconic triple-color zip.

Unveiling New Collection

The presentation featured various forms of Le Vrai 3.0 jackets, attire inspired by scuba gear, sustainable fur, and matelass puffers in radiant colors. The event also displayed inflatables and coats designed by artist Anna Franceschini, set to the backdrop of techno dance music. K-Way’s CEO, Lorenzo Boglione, discussed the brand’s forward direction, emphasizing the importance of color and technology. The decision to host the shows at the new headquarters was strategic, meant to reinforce the brand’s identity.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Boglione also announced K-Way’s partnership with Orient Express for the America’s Cup, a move that aligns well with the brand’s windbreaker heritage. There was also a mention of a conservation collaboration with Titouan Bernicot for coral reef reconstruction. The brand’s growth strategy includes an expansion into new markets, with a new store opening in London. The brand has experienced double-figure growth, contributing significantly to the parent company’s revenue of €400 million in 2023.

Emphasis on Sustainability

Boglione also stressed the brand’s commitment to sustainability, revealing plans to use entirely recycled materials in the coming years. This move was presented as a responsibility rather than a selling point, indicating the brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion. The revival of K-Way, underscored by its vibrant collection, strategic partnerships, and emphasis on sustainability, marks a new chapter in the brand’s history.