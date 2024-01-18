Just Eat Takeaway to Shut Down Scoober Division in Paris

Europe's leading meal delivery company, Just Eat Takeaway, has announced plans to shut down its Scoober division in Paris, a move that could affect approximately 100 employees and couriers. The proposed closure is part of the company's efforts to streamline its delivery services by transitioning to a single delivery model, which is already widely implemented across France.

Transitioning to a Simplified Delivery Model

The company's move to shut down Scoober is a strategic shift towards a third-party courier service, Stuart, which employs self-employed couriers. This move is pending consultation with social partners, but the company has emphasized its dedication to supporting those who may be impacted by this change. CEO Jitse Groen, while announcing the change, also took the opportunity to criticize the European Union's failure to approve the Platform Work Directive, a prospective law that would create a 'presumption of employment' for gig workers.

Focus on Financial Stability and Service Quality

Despite the proposed closure of Scoober, Just Eat Takeaway assures its partners and customers that there will be no disruption in the services they have come to expect from the company. Earlier in the week, the meal delivery giant reported an optimistic financial outlook, expecting its 2023 core earnings to surpass previous forecasts. This positive projection comes after the company achieved a break-even point in free cash flow during the latter half of 2023. With its financial stability secured, the company is now focused on optimizing its delivery operations while maintaining the quality of service its customers have come to expect.

Looking Ahead: A Single Delivery Model

The closure of Scoober in Paris marks a significant shift for Just Eat Takeaway. By transitioning to a single delivery model, the company aims to streamline its operations, improve efficiency, and uphold its commitment to high-quality service. While this change may impact a number of employees and couriers, the company remains committed to supporting those affected, ensuring a smooth transition for all involved. As the company moves forward, it remains optimistic about its financial prospects and committed to delivering the excellent service its customers and partners have come to expect.