Europe

Jacques Delors: ‘Mr. Europe’ and Architect of the European Union Passes Away at 98

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:22 am EST
Jacques Delors: ‘Mr. Europe’ and Architect of the European Union Passes Away at 98

Europe mourns the loss of Jacques Delors, fondly known as ‘Mr. Europe’, who breathed his last at the age of 98.

A cardinal figure in the formation of the European Union (EU) and the euro currency, Delors left an indelible mark on the history of the continent. His daughter, Martine Aubry, confirmed his peaceful demise in his sleep at his Paris home.

Delors: The Visionary and ‘Mr. Europe’

Delors, an embodiment of European unity, served as the President of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995. During his tenure, he was instrumental in propelling the bloc’s integration, culminating in several groundbreaking achievements.

The completion of the common market, the signing of the Schengen accords for hassle-free travel, the initiation of the Erasmus program for student exchanges, and the establishment of the euro currency – all bear the imprint of Delors’ visionary leadership.

Political Career in France

Prior to his pivotal role in the European Commission, Delors held a prominent political career in France. Serving as finance minister under President Francois Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984, he showcased his expertise in fiscal matters.

Despite favorable polls, he chose not to run for French president in 1995, citing his desire for greater independence.

Legacy of Delors

Delors’ contributions to the European landscape have been widely lauded by leaders across the continent. From the European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, to French President Emmanuel Macron, all recognized Delors’ vision and his tremendous impact on the continent.

Olivier Faure, the French Socialist party head, poignantly remarked that Delors sought to build a durable peace following the devastation of World War II.

As the world bids adieu to Jacques Delors, his vision of a united Europe continues to resonate. His tenacity and dedication to peace, prosperity, and security have left a lasting legacy. His life and work serve as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the power of unity and collective action.

0
Europe France
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

