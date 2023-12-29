Jacques Delors: A European Visionary and Former EC President Passes Away at 98

Jacques Delors, a towering figure in European politics and former President of the European Commission, has died at the age of 98 in his home in Paris. His passing was confirmed by his daughter, Martine Aubry. Known for his esteemed political career in France, Delors was a member of the Socialist party and served as finance minister under President Francois Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984. Despite leading the polls, he chose not to run for president in 1995, valuing his independence.

A Visionary in European Integration

Delors’ tenure at the helm of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995 was marked by significant strides towards European integration. He played a pivotal role in the completion of the common market, the Schengen accords, the Erasmus program, and the creation of the euro currency. These achievements earned him recognition as a founding father of the modern European Union.

Legacy of a European Giant

Tributes have poured in from leading European figures, acknowledging Delors’ visionary work and his crucial role in shaping modern Europe. European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, and French President Emmanuel Macron all extolled Delors’ contribution to the European project.

Macron described Delors as a tireless creator of Europe whose commitment, ideals, and integrity will continue to inspire. Olivier Faure, head of the French Socialist party, referred to Delors as a giant who sought to build a lasting peace in Europe after the devastation of World War II.