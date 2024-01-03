J.U.S Parfums Transforms Defective Bottles Into Luxurious Candleholders

In an era where sustainability is more than a trend, J.U.S Parfums, a brand renowned for its commitment to upcycling, has breathed new life into its defective perfume bottles. In partnership with the skilled artisan Léandre Carbonneaux from Aveyron, the company is transforming these seemingly worthless bottles into unique terrazzo candleholders. The initiative stands as a beacon for eco-conscious luxury, turning trash into treasure.

Turning Imperfection into Art

The bottles, discarded due to imperfections such as impurities in the glass or lack of shine, are now part of a grand design. Approximately 10% of J.U.S’ fragrance flacons fail the quality control during production at glassmakers Waltersperger and Zignago Brosse. Rather than adding to the waste, the brand decided to turn the tide by upcycling these bottles into exquisite candleholders, each handcrafted by Léandre Carbonneaux, one of France’s last remaining Terrazieri craftsmen. The artisanal process requires a precise breaking of the bottles, resulting in candleholders with pure lines and colorful inclusions that reflect light in a mesmerizing way.

More than a Candleholder

These unique pieces, available at the Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris, are not just a sustainable solution; they are a testament to the brand’s eco-friendly philosophy. Carrying a price tag of €240, each candleholder is the result of three recycled perfume bottles. J.U.S intends for these products to be a permanent part of their collection, introducing different colors every year, thus adding a sustainable touch to luxury.

J.U.S’ Foray into Home Fragrance

This innovative approach closely follows J.U.S’s first venture into the home fragrance market in late 2022 with the introduction of its La Maison Revée candles collection. The collection comprises six scented candles, crafted by renowned perfumers Alexis Dadier, Suzy Le Helley, Pierre Gueros, Aliénor Massenet, and Marine Ipert. The jars, Arc’s 30cl Islande model, sport a shiny black lacquer and are embellished with a round facing label. This innovative initiative is not only a step towards environmental sustainability but also a leap in defining the confluence of sustainability and luxury.