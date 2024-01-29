Israel Describes Paris Discussions on Hostage Deal as 'Constructive,' to Continue Later This Week

In a critical four-party summit held in Paris, the United States, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt convened to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas. The summit, described as 'constructive' by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, aimed to secure the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a two-month ceasefire.

Stages of a Proposed Deal

The proposed deal involves a two-phased approach. Initially, a cessation of hostilities would enable the release of women, elderly, and wounded hostages. This would be followed by negotiations for the release of Israeli soldiers and civilian men. The deal also calls for the release of a substantial number of Palestinian security prisoners and increased humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Ongoing Conflict

Since the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities, a war has been raging. Israel has been engaged in a military campaign to defeat Hamas, secure Gaza, and free hostages. Despite progress, Israeli officials have cautioned against high expectations due to Hamas's demand for a complete end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli Defence Forces.

The Objective of the Summit

The summit's objective is to break the impasse and find a resolution to the conflict. The US remains hopeful that this agreement could lead to a lasting resolution, despite Hamas's insistence on retaining power in Gaza. Israel sees ending its offensive as a 'red line'. Egypt and Qatar have been encouraged to employ more innovative strategies to resolve the issues. The negotiations remain in progress with further meetings scheduled for the week.