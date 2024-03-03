Innovative Entrepreneurs from Montpellier Shine on M6's 'Who Wants to be My Partner?'

One of France's leading television shows on entrepreneurship, Who Wants to Be My Partner?, has once again highlighted the spirit of innovation by featuring two promising projects from Montpellier. The show, which aired its fourth season finale on March 6, drew around 1.7 million viewers per episode, showcasing the country's keen interest in business financing and entrepreneurial success.

Spotlight on Montpellier Innovations

Among the varied business ideas, Lineup Ocean's initiative stood out with its unique proposition of 3D printed artificial dikes, catering to municipalities in need of sustainable coastal protection solutions. Founder Robin Alauze shared that the show's selection committee found their solution compelling enough for a national audience. On the other hand, Goxoa, an incubated startup at Sup Agro school in Montpellier, presented its novel alcohol-free beer with energizing properties. Despite not securing funding, the experience provided invaluable feedback on product presentation and market strategies.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights

Filming for the show took place in the last quarter of 2023, with both startups experiencing a surge in public interest post-airing. The entrepreneurs highlighted the difference between the real-time pitch and its televised version, noting the extensive preparation and the role of the candidate coaches. Raphaël Girardin, a seasoned participant and founder of the Mathahi baobab drink, now plays a crucial role in preparing candidates for their moment in the spotlight, sharing his insights and reducing their on-set anxiety.

Implications and Reflections

The participation of Montpellier's startups in Who Wants to Be My Partner? not only showcases the innovative spirit of the region's entrepreneurs but also emphasizes the importance of such platforms in bridging the gap between emerging businesses and potential investors. As the show wraps up its fourth season, the journey of Lineup Ocean and Goxoa continues to inspire, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship in today's competitive landscape.