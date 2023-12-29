en English
France

India’s Geopolitical Flexibility: A Balance of Diplomatic Ties

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:47 am EST
India's Geopolitical Flexibility: A Balance of Diplomatic Ties

In an iconic shift portraying its diplomatic prowess, India has strategically extended an invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron for the Republic Day celebrations. This move, coupled with the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Moscow, serves as a clear signal to the United States and its allies that India maintains a broad spectrum of international relationships.

India’s Geopolitical Flexibility

India’s decision to include Macron in its national celebrations and engage with Russia is not merely a demonstration of ceremonial diplomacy. It is a bold statement of India’s intent to balance its diplomatic ties, showcasing its ability to forge independent foreign policy paths. This approach goes beyond the Anglosphere, emphasizing India’s sovereignty in decision-making on the global stage.

Navigating the Global Stage

The calculated moves reflect India’s capacity to interact with a diverse range of global powers, regardless of prevailing geopolitical tensions or alliances. It is a testament to India’s diplomatic agility, as it navigates the complexities of the global stage, intertwining with various geopolitical narratives in a bid to uphold its national interests.

A Year of Diplomatic Outreach

India’s diplomatic outreach in 2023 has been robust and strategic. From hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fateh El Sisi as the chief guest for Republic Day to leading Operation Dost to assist earthquake-hit countries, and from hosting the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting amid Russia-Ukraine tensions to launching Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indians from war-torn Sudan, India has been assertive and proactive. The nation also hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting with Pakistan and China and saw PM Modi attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, thereby strengthening ties with other global leaders.

On an unrelated note, the state of Maine has disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential primary election due to his role in the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Trump’s campaign plans to file an objection to the decision, and the ruling will affect his status for the November general election.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

