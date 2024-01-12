en English
France

India and France Discuss Convergence on Global Issues; French President Macron to Visit India

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
India and France Discuss Convergence on Global Issues; French President Macron to Visit India

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, met with Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France, expressing a strong convergence of views between the two nations. The discussion revolved around mutual global developments and the anticipation of French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming state visit to India. The visit, scheduled to coincide with India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, is expected to further fortify the already robust bilateral ties.

A Reaffirmation of Strategic Partnership

The forthcoming visit of President Macron underscores the strategic partnership between India and France, characterized by a high degree of alignment on various regional and global matters. This alignment is not a recent development; the two nations have shared a close relationship, as evidenced by the frequent presence of French leaders as chief guests at India’s Republic Day celebrations. This will mark the sixth time a French leader will grace the occasion, following in the footsteps of former Presidents Valery Giscard d’Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande, as well as former Prime Minister Jacques Chirac.

Expanding Bilateral Ties

In addition to the diplomatic engagement with France, Jaishankar also held a meeting with the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, in New Delhi. Their discussions were centered around the enhancement of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., emphasizing the significance of the United States-India Trade Policy Forum. The ongoing engagements with global powers like France and the U.S. reflect India’s proactive and dynamic foreign policy.

Looking Forward: Prospects and Expectations

As India prepares to host President Macron, the discussions are expected to encompass a wide range of topics including space defense, security, and civil nuclear cooperation. Potential agreements concerning the procurement of fighter jets, submarines, and a nuclear power project are also on the table. The meetings and discussions serve to underline the strategic importance of the Indo-French relationship, and the anticipation of President Macron’s visit is a testament to the same.

France India International Relations
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

