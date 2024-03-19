Independent Review Exposes Oblates Unaware of Priest's Assaults in Nunavut, Urges Justice

An independent investigation into allegations against 93-year-old priest Johannes Rivoire, accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut, concluded that his Catholic order, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, was not informed of his alleged crimes when he returned to France in 1993. The review, led by retired Superior Court justice Andre Denis, revealed that the Oblates only became aware of the charges against Rivoire through a news report in 2013, despite an arrest warrant being issued in 1998. Rivoire has refused to return to Canada to face charges, maintaining his innocence in the face of evidence supporting the allegations of assault on six children.

Chronology of Allegations and Oblates' Response

The review meticulously traced the timeline of allegations against Rivoire, highlighting that the Oblates in France were oblivious to the charges when Rivoire arrived in the country. It was not until 2013, when charges were publicized through media, that the religious order became aware of the accusations. Despite this late realization, the Oblates in Canada and France have since urged Rivoire to face the charges, a plea he has continuously refused. The report also emphasizes Rivoire's denial of the allegations and his admission to having a sexual relationship with a woman, shedding light on the complex dynamics of his defense.

Impact on Victims and Call for Justice

Victims and their families have expressed ongoing trauma and pain, with many believing the Oblates played a role in facilitating Rivoire's departure from Canada. However, Denis' review found no evidence supporting this belief, indicating instead a potential lack of communication and awareness within the church about the allegations. The report calls on the superior general in Rome to reconsider Rivoire's membership in the congregation, suggesting that such a symbolic act could provide some measure of healing for the victims.

Recommendations and Oblates' Reaction

Andre Denis' review does not substitute for a trial but adds substantial weight to the allegations against Rivoire, urging the church to take meaningful action towards justice. The Oblates of Mary Immaculate Lacombe Canada, in response, expressed hope that the report validates the experiences of those silenced and ignored, acknowledging the tragic legacy of clerical abuse. The religious order's reaction indicates a willingness to confront the painful truths revealed by the investigation and to support the healing process for the victims and their families.

The independent review into Johannes Rivoire's alleged sexual assaults in Nunavut not only sheds light on the systemic issues within the Catholic Church's handling of such allegations but also underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and the long-overdue need for justice for the victims. As the church grapples with its response, the world watches, hoping for a resolution that honors the suffering of the victims and paves the way for their healing.