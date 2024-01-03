ID Logistics Group Unveils Liquidity Account Status, Trading Volumes for H2 2023

ID Logistics Group, a global leader in contract logistics, recently disclosed the status of its liquidity account as of December 31, 2023. The reported details provide a comparison with the account’s state as of June 30, 2023, and highlight an additional infusion of one million euros in cash to the liquidity agreement on July 13, 2023. During the second half of the year, the Group completed a number of undisclosed transactions and reported the volumes traded.

A Global Giant in Contract Logistics

Under the leadership of CEO Eric Hémar, ID Logistics has grown to command revenues of €2.5 billion as of 2022. The company operates 375 sites across 18 countries, covering an astounding 8 million square meters of space. With a diverse workforce of 30,000, it serves an equally diverse customer base spanning retail, e-commerce, and consumer goods sectors. The company’s high level of technological integration and a steadfast commitment to social and environmental responsibility since 2001, mark its distinct place in the industry.

Details of the Liquidity Account

As of December 31, 2023, the liquidity account held 3,442 shares of ID Logistics Group and €2,082,796.29 in cash. These figures depict a decrease from the holdings as of June 30, 2023, which stood at 4,009 shares and €763,929.02 in cash. The resources allocated to the liquidity agreement were notably augmented by one million euros in cash on July 13, 2023.

Trading Volumes and Transactions

Between July 1st and December 31, 2023, the company executed 3,800 buying transactions and 3,637 selling transactions. The trading volumes during this period amounted to 38,970 shares for buying (€10,171,407) and 39,537 shares for selling (€10,490,275).

ID Logistics Group’s shares are traded on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. The company is part of the SBF 120 index with an ISIN code of FR0010929125 and Mnemo IDL.