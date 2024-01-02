HSBC Successfully Finalizes Sale of French Retail Banking Business

HSBC has accomplished the sale of its French retail banking segment to My Money Group, managed by US private equity fund Cerberus. This move finalizes a transaction that had initially been proposed in June 2021 but encountered a regulatory hurdle due to capital concerns. After revising the agreement’s terms, today, on 2 January 2024, HSBC has successfully divested from its French retail banking operations.

The deal involves transferring around 250 retail branches, accommodating 800,000 clients and 3,500 staff, to the ownership of My Money Group. The branches will now operate under the Crédit Commercial de France (CCF) brand, a subsidiary of My Money Group. Despite the initial proposal to sell the French retail business for a nominal one euro, the final terms of the deal remain undisclosed due to a renegotiation in June 2023 following regulatory apprehensions.

Impact on HSBC

The sale’s conclusion marks a significant step in HSBC’s strategic vision for Europe. It allows the banking giant to focus on becoming the leading international wholesale bank in Europe and target Wealth and Private Banking business. In line with this strategy, HSBC has been steadily withdrawing from underperforming markets and is considering exiting up to a dozen countries, with a clear pivot towards Asia. The bank incurred a charge of $2.4 billion against the French unit during the negotiation process, and the announcement of the sale saw HSBC’s shares slip by 1%.

On the other hand, the acquisition boosts My Money Group’s financial profile. Post-acquisition, My Money Group’s total assets will surpass €30 billion, accompanied by a robust solvency position and €10 billion in cash. The group also inherits a €7bn portfolio of loans from HSBC. With the backing of Cerberus, My Money Group aims to cater to professionals using the newly acquired retail branches.