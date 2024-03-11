H&H Group Partners with Couleurs de Chine, Pledges €27,000 for Girls' Education in Guangxi

H&H Group, a global leader in health and nutrition, has embarked on a philanthropic journey with Couleurs de Chine, a Paris-based non-governmental organization, to support the education of underprivileged young girls in China's Guangxi region.

Announcing a donation of €27,000, the partnership aims to cover the school fees of 15 girls in the Great Miao mountains from 2023 to 2025, marking a significant step towards enhancing gender parity in education.

Striving for Gender Parity in Education

Since its inception in 1998, Couleurs de Chine has been instrumental in promoting education among the minority communities of Miao, Dong, and Yao, facilitating over 12,000 young girls' access to education. With the construction and renovation of 80 schools and the execution of nearly 250 projects focused on improving teaching, study, safety, and hygiene conditions, the NGO has made substantial strides in its mission.

This partnership with H&H Group, through its charitable arm The H&H Foundation, aims to further this cause, addressing the critical issue of gender disparity in education which, according to UNICEF, sees 129 million girls worldwide out of school.

A Partnership of Shared Values and Visions

Pascale Laborde, the Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer at H&H Group, expressed pride in joining forces with Couleurs de Chine, emphasizing the shared goal of improving access to education for young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

On the other side, Virginie Duret, President of Couleurs de Chine, welcomed the support from H&H Group, highlighting the synergy between the two organizations' objectives. The collaboration not only signifies a mutual commitment to fostering the wellbeing of children and their families but also underscores the role of international companies in supporting educational pathways to a brighter future for the underprivileged.

Looking Forward

The partnership between H&H Group and Couleurs de Chine represents a beacon of hope for many young girls in the Guangxi region, promising them an opportunity to pursue their dreams through education.

By addressing the critical need for gender parity in education, this collaboration sets a precedent for other organizations to follow, showcasing the profound impact of collective efforts in making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate. As the initiative progresses, it will undoubtedly pave the way for more girls to break through the barriers of inequality, empowering them to contribute to their communities and society at large.