Henri Giscard d’Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, the co-CEO of Fosun Tourism Group and president of Club Med, has stepped down from several positions within the company’s board, marking a potentially strategic shift within Fosun Tourism. Despite his recent resignation, d’Estaing will maintain his position as the leader of Club Med, a responsibility he has held since 2001, well before Fosun International’s acquisition of the resort chain in 2015.

A Shift in Fosun Tourism’s Focus

The recent change within Fosun Tourism’s leadership could indicate a broader strategic shift within the company as it seeks to expand its scope beyond Club Med, which currently accounts for the majority of its revenue. The company’s stock saw a modest increase following the announcement of d’Estaing’s resignation. However, it’s significant to note that the stock has experienced a considerable decline over the previous year and since pre-pandemic levels.

Comparative Market Performance

When compared to industry giants such as Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide, Fosun Tourism exhibits a much lower price-to-sales ratio. This comparison comes amidst rumors of a potential sale of Club Med due to Fosun’s heavy debt burden. However, the company’s financial situation has shown signs of improvement, making a sale less likely.

d’Estaing’s Investment and Club Med’s Future

d’Estaing has strategically repositioned his personal investments, increasing his stake in Fosun Tourism while reducing his holdings in Fosun International. His decision to remain involved with Club Med is influenced by the resort chain’s successful rebound post-Covid and its potential growth in Asia, particularly in China. Fosun Tourism reported a substantial increase in revenue and profits in the first half of 2023, with Club Med and its Atlantis Sanya segment showing strong performance. The company plans to open 17 new resorts in the next three years, indicating a focus on both domestic and overseas development.