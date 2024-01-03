en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Henri Giscard d’Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Henri Giscard d’Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, the co-CEO of Fosun Tourism Group and president of Club Med, has stepped down from several positions within the company’s board, marking a potentially strategic shift within Fosun Tourism. Despite his recent resignation, d’Estaing will maintain his position as the leader of Club Med, a responsibility he has held since 2001, well before Fosun International’s acquisition of the resort chain in 2015.

A Shift in Fosun Tourism’s Focus

The recent change within Fosun Tourism’s leadership could indicate a broader strategic shift within the company as it seeks to expand its scope beyond Club Med, which currently accounts for the majority of its revenue. The company’s stock saw a modest increase following the announcement of d’Estaing’s resignation. However, it’s significant to note that the stock has experienced a considerable decline over the previous year and since pre-pandemic levels.

Comparative Market Performance

When compared to industry giants such as Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide, Fosun Tourism exhibits a much lower price-to-sales ratio. This comparison comes amidst rumors of a potential sale of Club Med due to Fosun’s heavy debt burden. However, the company’s financial situation has shown signs of improvement, making a sale less likely.

d’Estaing’s Investment and Club Med’s Future

d’Estaing has strategically repositioned his personal investments, increasing his stake in Fosun Tourism while reducing his holdings in Fosun International. His decision to remain involved with Club Med is influenced by the resort chain’s successful rebound post-Covid and its potential growth in Asia, particularly in China. Fosun Tourism reported a substantial increase in revenue and profits in the first half of 2023, with Club Med and its Atlantis Sanya segment showing strong performance. The company plans to open 17 new resorts in the next three years, indicating a focus on both domestic and overseas development.

0
Business France Travel & Tourism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fiji's Prime Minister Eyes Investment Boom Amidst Criticism

By Geeta Pillai

Trinidad and Tobago's Economic Growth: A Story of Export Diversification and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing

By Hadeel Hashem

'Behind the Suit': Express Business Magazine's New Segment Humanizing ...
@Business · 18 seconds
'Behind the Suit': Express Business Magazine's New Segment Humanizing ...
heart comment 0
Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer’s IPO

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer's IPO
Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight
Navigating Uncharted Waters: The Fashion Industry’s Challenge in the 2024 Election Year

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating Uncharted Waters: The Fashion Industry’s Challenge in the 2024 Election Year
Exploring Cash vs Voucher Payment Preferences Among Colombian Rural Workers

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Exploring Cash vs Voucher Payment Preferences Among Colombian Rural Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
12 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
12 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
14 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
14 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
15 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
18 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
19 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
21 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
22 seconds
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app