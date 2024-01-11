Heidelberg Materials France Prioritizes Low-Carbon Technologies with Portfolio Optimization

In a decisive move to streamline its operations, Heidelberg Materials France has agreed to divest its extensive transport business. The business comprises over 450 trucks and roughly 770 trailers. This decision comes as a part of the company’s portfolio optimization strategy, a calculated approach to focus on its core activities within the cement, aggregates, and concrete sectors. With approximately 300 production sites in operation, the company’s reorientation is projected to enhance customer experience and interface without disrupting essential operations such as order management, chartering, or dispatch activities.

Financial Terms and Ambitious Modernization

The financial specifics of the transaction have not been disclosed by the involved parties. However, the broader picture emerging from this divestiture is Heidelberg Materials France’s ambitious modernization program. This program is focused on significantly reducing the carbon footprint of its main operations—a move that aligns with the broader global narrative of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Investments and Upgrades

Substantial upgrades are planned at the company’s facilities in Airvault, Bussac-Forêt, Beaucaire, and Couvrot. In particular, the Bussac-Forêt plant is touted to be the recipient of a €65 million investment. The funding is directed towards the adoption of innovative technologies, such as the use of calcined clay as a substitute for cement clinker. This technological shift is expected to broaden the range of low-carbon products offered by the company.

Heidelberg Materials and Carbon4Minerals

In a related development, Heidelberg Materials is playing a pivotal role in the Carbon4Minerals project. Funded by the EU Horizon Europe program, this research endeavor aims to develop innovative technologies for CO2 capture and use in carbon-negative construction products. The project’s ambitious goal is to reduce emissions by 80-135% compared to cement-based materials. Thus, addressing the challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the energy-intensive process industry, particularly in the cement industry. Heidelberg Materials, as the leader of the Low carbon cements and SCMs work package within the project, is at the forefront of this climate-conscious initiative.