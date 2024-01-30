Haunting Beauty & Historical Drama: John Galliano's Finale at Paris Haute Couture

In an abandoned bistro setting along the Seine, the Paris haute couture season drew to a close with a riveting spectacle. John Galliano, the maverick designer, presented Maison Martin Margiela's Spring Summer 2024 artisanal collection. The show evoked a bygone era of French history, with models embodying characters from an Émile Zola novel.

An Unforgettable Spectacle

From courtesans like Madame Pompadour and Jeanne du Barry to Moulin Rouge dancers, gamblers, and cat burglars, French archetypes were vividly brought to life. Drag queen Lucky Love's vivacious performance heralded the start of the show, while a silent film by Baz Luhrmann added a layer of vintage glamour. The models, adorned with Pat McGrath's artful makeup, exuded a haunting beauty reminiscent of porcelain-faced dolls.

Celebrity Sightings and Showstoppers

The audience was peppered with global celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. But the pièce de résistance was actress Gwendoline Christie, who strutted down the runway in a latex crinoline and corset. The ensemble, provocative and evocative, was a testament to Galliano's audacious creativity.

A Narrative of Redemption

The event was also abuzz with anticipation for 'High & Low: John Galliano,' a documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald. The film chronicles Galliano's tumultuous career, his fall, and his phoenix-like resurrection with Maison Martin Margiela. Backed by Renzo Rosso's OTB group, Galliano's journey has been a rollercoaster ride, mirroring the highs and lows of the fashion industry itself.

The collection was more than a display of haute couture; it was a tribute to France's rich history, an exploration of societal archetypes, and a testament to the indomitable spirit of creativity. It was a reminder that fashion, like history, is cyclical, and that old can indeed be gold. John Galliano's finale at the Paris haute couture season was a grand dénouement, a testament to his enduring legacy, and a promise of brilliant creations to come.