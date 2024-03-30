Harvard University Ethically Removes Human Skin Book Binding: Addressing Historical Oversight

Harvard University took a decisive step towards ethical accountability by removing human skin used as the binding for a 19th-century book, "Des Destinées de L'âme," from its Houghton Library collection. The skin, sourced without consent from a deceased female patient by French physician Dr. Ludovic Bouland, raised significant ethical concerns, leading to the book's removal after a comprehensive review of human remains in the university's museum collections. This action reflects Harvard's commitment to addressing and rectifying its past failures in stewardship.

Unearthing Ethical Concerns

Upon discovering the book's ethically fraught origins, Harvard University initiated a thorough review process. This investigation, part of a larger inquiry into human remains within Harvard's museum collections, revealed the troubling history of the book's binding. Dr. Bouland's choice to use human skin, taken without consent from a deceased patient, was based on his belief that a book about the human soul deserved a human covering. This revelation prompted immediate action from the university, leading to the book's removal from the library's collection.

Ensuring Respectful Stewardship

Following the removal, Harvard University has placed the human skin in secure storage while conducting further research into the book's provenance and the identities of both Dr. Bouland and the anonymous female patient. The university is also in consultation with French authorities to determine a final, respectful disposition for the human remains. This step underscores Harvard's commitment to ethical stewardship and its acknowledgment of past mistakes in the handling of human remains.

Future Implications and Reflection

This incident represents a pivotal moment for Harvard University, prompting a reassessment of its collection policies and ethical considerations. The removal of the human skin book binding from Houghton Library not only addresses a specific ethical concern but also signals the university's broader commitment to responsible collection practices and respect for human dignity. As Harvard continues to navigate the complexities of historical collections, this action sets a precedent for other institutions to follow, ensuring that the legacy of the past is preserved with respect and integrity.