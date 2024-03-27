Harvard Library Removes Human Skin Binding from 19th-Century Book, Reviews Ethical Policies

Harvard University has taken a significant step by removing the human skin binding from a 19th-century book, 'Des destinées de l'âme', acknowledging the ethically problematic nature of its previous display and handling. This move comes in response to the broader call for ethical introspection regarding human remains in academic and museum collections, as outlined by the Report of the Harvard University Steering Committee on Human Remains in University Museum Collections. The university is now engaged in a delicate process of determining a respectful final disposition for the remains, marking a pivotal moment in its handling of human artifacts.

Historical Context and Ethical Reevaluation

The book in question, a treatise on the human soul published in 1879, was bound in human skin, a practice not unheard of in the 19th century but deeply unsettling today. Harvard's decision to remove the binding was influenced by a growing awareness of the ethical implications surrounding such artifacts. The university's recent statement apologizes for the sensationalistic tone previously adopted in publicizing the book, acknowledging that it compromised the dignity of the individual from whom the skin was taken. This action reflects a broader societal shift towards recognizing and rectifying historical injustices and unethical practices in the handling of human remains.

Implications for Museum Collections Worldwide

Harvard's decision to reevaluate the ethical standards by which it handles human artifacts sets a precedent for other institutions worldwide. Museums and universities are increasingly scrutinized for how they acquired and display human remains, often leading to repatriation efforts and policy overhauls. Harvard's transparent process, including the digitization of the book for continued academic research sans the human skin cover, offers a model for how institutions can balance the preservation of history with ethical responsibility.

Future Directions and Ethical Considerations

As Harvard University continues to consult with authorities and stakeholders to determine a respectful disposition of the human remains, the academic community watches closely. This case opens up broader discussions about the ethics of display, conservation, and repatriation of human remains and culturally sensitive artifacts in museum collections. It challenges other institutions to reflect on their practices and policies, fostering a more ethical approach to historical preservation and academic research. The ultimate disposition of the human remains from 'Des destinées de l'âme' will likely serve as a landmark in the evolving dialogue on these critical issues.