Gilles Marini Stars in Hallmark's 'Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch' Premiering March 15

Gilles Marini, known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Switched at Birth," is making headlines with his latest project, "Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch." In this Hallmark movie, premiering on March 15, Marini plays André Duvreuil, a French detective who teams up with American psychologist Lauren Elliot (Brooke D'Orsay) to solve a murder mystery in the fashion world of Paris. Marini expressed his excitement about the project, highlighting the exceptional treatment he received on set and his long-standing desire to work with Hallmark.

Behind the Scenes with Gilles Marini

Marini shared insights into his experience on the set of "Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch," praising the collaborative atmosphere and the professionalism of the cast and crew. He particularly commended Brooke D'Orsay, his co-star, for her talent and professionalism. Marini also reflected on the personal significance of the role, which coincided with his son's entry into the industry, describing it as a magical and serendipitous moment.

Marini's Deep Roots and Inspirations

Discussing his background, Marini touched on his Greek heritage and the strong bond he shares with his mother, who he speaks to daily. He credits his wife, Carole Marini, as his support system and his main source of motivation. Marini also mentioned his excitement about attending a fan event in Montreal, Canada, with other notable actors, highlighting his eagerness to connect with fans and explore new places.

Philosophy and Future Endeavors

Marini's philosophy on life and success revolves around love, happiness, and the ability to make the world a better place. He shared his favorite motto, "Only you can stop you," which encapsulates his approach to overcoming challenges. Looking ahead, Marini is optimistic about future projects and eager to continue making films that resonate with audiences, hinting at a desire for more collaborations with Hallmark.