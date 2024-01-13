en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

GH Institute Showcases Neo P1 at CES 2024: A Plant Engineered to Combat Indoor Air Pollution

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
GH Institute Showcases Neo P1 at CES 2024: A Plant Engineered to Combat Indoor Air Pollution

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, GH Institute unveiled a groundbreaking solution for indoor air pollution, the Neo P1, a plant engineered to neutralize harmful pollutants commonly found in households. This innovative solution, priced at $179, is geared towards transforming our living spaces into cleaner, healthier environments.

Neo P1: The Green Warrior

The Neo P1, developed by the French start-up, NeoPlants, is not your average houseplant. Its purification capabilities far surpass those of 30 average houseplants, making it an efficient weapon against indoor air pollution. It targets prevalent harmful pollutants such as Formaldehyde, Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene, which are frequently emitted by everyday household items including kitchens, paint, cleaning products, and wooden furniture.

A Three-Tiered Approach to Purification

The purification prowess of the Neo P1 stems from a three-tiered approach. The first level involves the bioengineering of a Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum), enhancing its inherent ability to absorb and convert volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into beneficial plant matter. The second tier focuses on boosting the efficacy of certain bacteria strains through laboratory-evolved processes, amplifying their natural purifying properties. The final tier zeroes in on the planter’s design, optimized for increased airflow, allowing maximum exposure of pollutants to the plant’s purifying system.

Sustainable Solution for Cleaner Air

Unlike conventional air purifiers, the Neo P1 does not depend on electricity, filters, or produce any noise. It operates solely on the principles of biology, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to indoor air pollution. NeoPlants, the brains behind this ingenious project, is a 20-member team based in France. They have successfully secured $20 million in funding to support their project, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards cleaner, healthier living spaces.

0
France Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
34 mins ago
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
French President, Emmanuel Macron, has ignited a spirit of revolution within his newly reshuffled government. Steering clear of mere administration, he is urging his ministers to be ‘revolutionaries’, emphasizing the weight of action over rhetoric. In a move that has seen the reins handed over to the youngest-ever Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Macron’s government has
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
La Clusaz: An Alpine Skiing Paradise with Easy Access from Birmingham
2 hours ago
La Clusaz: An Alpine Skiing Paradise with Easy Access from Birmingham
France's New Era: Council of Ministers Announces Key Financial and Administrative Appointments
3 hours ago
France's New Era: Council of Ministers Announces Key Financial and Administrative Appointments
Bowbrook House School Pupils Celebrate French Lessons with an Immersive 'French Day'
1 hour ago
Bowbrook House School Pupils Celebrate French Lessons with an Immersive 'French Day'
Job Cuts, Takeovers, and Calls for Investigation: Major Shifts in Global Entertainment Industry
2 hours ago
Job Cuts, Takeovers, and Calls for Investigation: Major Shifts in Global Entertainment Industry
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
2 hours ago
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
Latest Headlines
World News
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
4 seconds
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
44 seconds
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
48 seconds
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
52 seconds
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
1 min
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
1 min
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
1 min
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
2 mins
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
9 mins
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
36 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app