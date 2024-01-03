en English
Environmental Science

Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Popularity and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
As the new year unfolds, Futuroscope, a renowned tourist hotspot in France’s Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, is brimming with anticipation for the unveiling of two groundbreaking attractions in 2024: Aquascope, a themed water park, and an avant-garde indoor spectacle featuring a colossal robot arm, video mapping, lasers, and a flurry of special effects.

Futuroscope’s Rising Popularity

In 2023, Futuroscope witnessed a surge in its popularity, drawing an additional 95,000 visitors compared to the previous year, amassing a total of 1,975,000 guests. Boasting more than 40 attractions, including prize-winning experiences like Tornado Chasers and La Clé des Songes, Futuroscope is midway through a substantial 2020-2030 investment blueprint.

Sustainable Initiatives and Developments

Among the recent advancements, the Hôtel Écolodge began welcoming guests in the summer of 2023, earning a reputation for its green focus. Eschewing the provision of televisions or air conditioning, the hotel champions an eco-responsible lifestyle. Futuroscope has also been a frontrunner in environmental sustainability, maintaining ISO 5001 certification since 2019 and setting its sights on achieving carbon neutrality by 2025.

Striving for Energy Positivity

Since 2020, Futuroscope has been harnessing 100% renewable electricity, steadily moving towards becoming energy-positive. The park has installed heating and cooling pumps, a biomass heating system, and envisages installing 600 electric vehicle charging points and reducing water usage by 30% per visitor by 2025.

While the world of amusement parks sees the advent of new roller coasters and attractions in 2024, including the UK’s tallest and fastest coaster and a unique coaster design at Universal, Futuroscope’s commitment to innovation and sustainability sets it apart. The refurbishment of the Loch Ness Monster coaster and the addition of a new Gerstlauer made Euro Fighter style steel roller coaster at a park only add to the excitement of what the future holds for amusement park enthusiasts.

Environmental Science
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

