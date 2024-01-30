From Yorkshire to Dordogne: A House Hunter's Journey on 'Escape to the Country'

When Alistair Appleton, a presenter of BBC's 'Escape to the Country', joined Fran, a house hunter from Yorkshire, on her journey to find her dream home in France in 2014, they embarked on a quest filled with charm, potential and a dash of disappointment. Fran's vision of an ideal home was one with three bedrooms, holiday let potential, a swimming pool, and an enchanting outdoor space, all within a budget of 400,000. However, despite visiting several properties with varying degrees of allure, none satisfied Fran's exacting tastes, and one was even sold before she could consider a second look.

Finding a Home Amidst Challenges

In a surprising twist of events, nearly a decade later, in 2023, Alistair revisited Fran. Despite the missed opportunity on the show, Fran had successfully purchased a property in the Dordogne region. Fran's journey to her dream home, however, was fraught with challenges, including delays due to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, causing her to move to France only in August 2020.

Life in France: An Unexpected Adventure

Her new home, however, was not without its unexpected adventures. An infestation of crickets, a hornets' nest, wildlife in the roof, and a close encounter with a large snake in the garden were some of the surprises that awaited Fran in her new home. But these challenges did not dampen Fran's spirit or her satisfaction with her decision to move.

From 'Escape to the Country' to 'I Escaped to the Country'

Her journey from being a house hunter to finally calling France her home was featured on an episode of 'I Escaped to the Country', a testament to her enduring spirit and love for the French countryside, now available for viewing on BBC iPlayer. Fran's story serves as a reminder that the path to our dreams may be filled with unexpected turns, but the destination makes the journey worthwhile.