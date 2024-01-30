French PM Gabriel Attal Charts Out New Era in French Politics

In a significant move, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is set to deliver a pivotal statement to the deputies, charting out the government's roadmap for the upcoming months. This one-hour discourse is also expected to address the prevailing agricultural crisis, marking a new phase in the French political landscape.

Establishing a New Political Era

Attal's forthcoming speech is anticipated to be a defining moment in his political career. By presenting a clear and concrete plan, he intends to establish a rapport with the French public. His approach, marked by authentic dialogue and tangible solutions, is expected to resonate deeply with his audience. Moreover, this announcement signifies a significant departure from the preceding Macron era, setting the stage for a new political chapter.

Reviewing Macron's Achievements

In addition to outlining future plans, Attal intends to review the accomplishments since 2017, particularly in the economic, social, military, police, and healthcare sectors. This retrospection aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the country's progress under Macron's leadership, setting a benchmark for future developments.

Macron's Focus: The 'Three Es'

As Macron's focus shifts towards the 'three Es': School, Environment, and Europe, these aspects are expected to be a central part of Attal's announcement. Additionally, tax cuts and specific measures addressing farmers' grievances, especially concerning environmental policies, are anticipated to be part of the government's future agenda.

Post-Declaration Developments

Following the declaration, which will not require a vote of confidence, delegate ministers and secretaries of state's appointments are expected to be announced by Alexis Kohler, Secretary General of the Élysée. Furthermore, the lead candidate's name for the majority list in the upcoming European elections will be disclosed, marking a strategic move to circumvent potential setbacks for the presidential camp in the June elections.