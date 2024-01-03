en English
Business

French Investment Group Set to Explore Opportunities in Zimbabwe

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
French Investment Group Set to Explore Opportunities in Zimbabwe

In a promising development for Zimbabwe’s economy, an eminent French investment group is expected to touch down in the country to scope out potential investment opportunities. This venture is an extension of the ongoing engagement and re-engagement initiative spearheaded by Zimbabwe’s Second Republic.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The Acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava, has held talks with the French Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Laurent Chevallier. The main focus of these discussions was the imminent arrival of the French investment group and the potential establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC). The JPCC’s objective is to fortify various sectors and bolster economic collaboration.

French Investments and Commitments in Zimbabwe

Ambassador Chevallier vowed to boost the presence of French companies in Zimbabwe, spotlighting existing investments such as the Seed Co maize conditioning plant, bankrolled by French company Proparco. The rapport between Zimbabwe and France has been on an upward trajectory, with approximately 30 French companies, including Total Energies and Saint-Gobain Construction Products, currently in operation in the country.

Other Developments

In other notable developments, the African Development Bank has set aside a US$5.32 million grant for Zimbabwe to finance the Institutional Support for State Enterprise Reform (ISSER) project. This initiative is designed to enhance governance and management of public entities, improve financial performance of State Enterprises, and bolster corporate governance and financial oversight. Furthermore, Zimbabwe’s mobile phone penetration has reached an impressive 97.5 percent, accompanied by a 6 percent growth in active mobile subscriptions.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa has underlined the country’s readiness for further collaboration with international partners, echoing the Second Republic’s policy of engagement and re-engagement. With the imminent arrival of the French investment group, Zimbabwe is poised to open another promising chapter in its economic narrative.

Business France Zimbabwe
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

